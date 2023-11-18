Bears Officially Activate RB Khalil Herbert From IR, Elevate Two Players

The Bears announced Saturday that they have activated RB Khalil Herbert from injured reserve and are also elevating linebackers DeMarquis Gates and Micah Baskerville for Week 11.

We have activated Khalil Herbert off IR and flexed Micah Baskerville and DeMarquis Gates from the practice squad to the active roster. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 18, 2023

Herbert, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears out of Virginia Tech back in 2021.

He’s currently in the third year of his four-year rookie contract and is set to make a base salary of $940,000 in 2023.

In 2023, Herbert has appeared in five games for the Bears and rushed for 272 yards on 51 carries (5.3 YPC) to go along with 10 receptions on 18 targets for 83 yards receiving and one touchdown.