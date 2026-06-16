Bears Officially Announce Four Roster Moves

The Chicago Bears announced they have signed WR Kaden Davis and LB Tony Fields II to contracts.

In correspondence, the Bears have waived LB Dominique Hampton and K Gabriel Plascencia.

Davis, 27, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft. He was cut during training camp but returned to the practice squad in November.

The Cardinals signed Davis in July of 2023 and he earned a practice squad spot for most of the season. Arizona re-signed him to a futures contract for the 2024 season but cut him after the draft. He caught on with the Lions in May but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

He signed on with the Broncos’ practice squad in September 2024 but was cut loose after a month. The Browns signed him to their practice squad to end the season and he’s bounced on and off the unit before being released after the 2026 season.

Davis then signed with the Houston Gamblers of the UFL for 2026.

In 2025, Davis appeared in two games for the Browns and returned one kick for 28 yards.

In 2026, Davis appeared in five games for the Houston Gamblers of the UFL and caught four passes for 32 yards. He also returned 10 kicks for 275 yards.