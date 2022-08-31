Bears Officially Claim Six Players Off Waivers

The Chicago Bears announced that they have officially claimed six players off of waivers on Wednesday.

The full list of players includes

CB Josh Blackwell from the Eagles. DE Kingsley Jonathan from the Bills. OL Alex Leatherwood from the Raiders. DE Armon Watts from the Vikings. LB Sterling Weatherford from the Colts. TE Trevon Wesco from the Jets.

In corresponding moves to make room, the Bears cut G Zachary Thomas, DT Khyiris Tonga, LB Caleb Johnson, CB Duke Shelley and LB Joe Thomas. They also put WR Tajae Sharpe on injured reserve.

Leatherwood, 23, was a three-year starter at Alabama and was named a unanimous All-American and first-team All-ACC in 2020. He also won the Outland Trophy and the Jacobs Blocking Trophy. The Raiders drafted Leatherwood with pick No. 17 overall.

Leatherwood signed a four-year, $14,391,562 contract with the Raiders that includes a $7,826,591 signing bonus. The Raiders had a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024, but was among their final roster cuts this week.

In 2021, Leatherwood appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and made 17 starts between right guard and right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 80 guard out of 82 qualifying players.