Bears Officially Re-Signing ERFA DT Andrew Brown

The Chicago Bears re-signed exclusive rights free agent DT Andrew Brown on Monday.

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year deals worth the minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued.

Brown, 27, was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 draft by the Bengals. He agreed to a four-year, $2,738,416 contract that included a $278,416 signing bonus with the Bengals, but wound up being among their roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

Brown later signed to the Bengals’ practice squad after clearing waivers. Since then, he’s had stints with the Texans, Colts, Titans, Chargers, and Cardinals before catching on with the Bears last season.

For his career, Brown has appeared in 28 games and recorded 19 tackles and a sack over the course of four seasons.