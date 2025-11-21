Bears Officially Rule Out Five Players For Week 12

The Chicago Bears announced they’ve ruled out LB Tremaine Edmunds, LB T.J. Edwards, LB Noah Sewell, RB Travis Homer, and RB Roschon Johnson for Week 12 against the Steelers.

Chicago also listed OL Theo Benedet, S Jaquan Brisker, CB Jaylon Johnson, and CB Kyler Gordon as questionable.

It’s a tough break for the Bears’ defense, as they’ll be without their top three linebackers in Edmunds, Edwards, and Sewell.

Edmunds, 27, was drafted by the Bills in the first round out of Virginia Tech in 2018. He signed a four-year, $12.659 million dollar rookie deal with Buffalo that included a $7.286 million dollar signing bonus.

The Bills exercised the fifth-year option for Edmunds, which paid him $12.726 million in 2022. He wound up signing a four-year, $72 million deal with the Bears in 2023.

In 2025, Edmunds has appeared in 10 games for the Bears and recorded 89 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions, and nine pass defenses.