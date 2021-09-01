Bears Place Danny Trevathan & Teven Jenkins On IR, Sign 13 To PS

The Chicago Bears announced Wednesday that they’ve placed LB Danny Trevathan and OT Teven Jenkins on injured reserve, signed DBs Artie Burns and Marqui Christian and waived WR Rodney Adams.

The Bears also signed 13 players to their practice squad including:

  1. OLB Charles Snowden
  2. CB Thomas Graham Jr
  3. RB Artavis Pierce
  4. OLB Sam Kamara
  5. WR Isaiah Coulter
  6. K Brian Johnson 
  7. CB Artie Burns
  8. RB Ryan Nall
  9. DT Auzoyah Alufohai
  10. OL Dieter Eiselen
  11. WR Dazz Newsome
  12. OL Arlington Hambright 
  13. DB Teez Tabor

Trevathan, 31, is a former sixth-round pick of the Broncos back in 2012. After four years in Denver, Trevathan signed a four-year, $24.5 million contract that includes $12 million guaranteed with the Bears.

Chicago brought him back last year on a three-year deal worth $21.75 million. 

In 2020, Danny Trevathan appeared in all 16 games for the Bears and recorded 113 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and five pass deflections.

