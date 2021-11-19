Bears Place LB Danny Trevathan On IR, Promote LB Cassius Marsh & Sign LB Bruce Irving To PS

The Chicago Bears officially signed LB Bruce Irvin to their practice squad and placed Danny Trevathan on the season-ending injured reserve. Chicago also promoted OLB Cassius Marsh from the practice squad.

We have signed Bruce Irvin to the practice squad, placed Danny Trevathan on IR, and promoted Cassius Marsh from the practice squad to the active roster. https://t.co/rJl7jE5Fp4 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 19, 2021

Trevathan, 31, is a former sixth-round pick of the Broncos back in 2012. After four years in Denver, Trevathan signed a four-year, $24.5 million contract that includes $12 million guaranteed with the Bears.

Chicago brought him back last year on a three-year deal worth $21.75 million. He was placed on the injured reserve coming out of the preseason and returned last month.

In 2021, Trevathan appeared in five games and recorded 19 tackles and one tackle for loss.

Irvin, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He spent four years in Seattle before signing a four-year, $37 million contract that included $19 million guaranteed with the Raiders in 2016.

The Raiders cut Irvin loose in 2018 and he later signed on with the Falcons and finished out the season in Atlanta. From there, he agreed to a one-year deal with the Panthers for 2019 and returned to the Seahawks on a one-year deal in 2020 before missing the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

In 2020, Irvin appeared in two games for the Seahawks and recorded five total tackles.