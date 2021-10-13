Bears Place OL Germain Ifedi & OLB Jeremiah Attaochu On IR, Make Other Moves

The Bears announced they have placed OL Germain Ifedi and OLB Jeremiah Attaochu on injured reserve.

#Bears roster moves: LB Ledarius Mack, OL Dareuan Parker and LB Rashad Smith have been signed to the practice squad. RB Ryan Nall and LB Sam Kamara have been promoted to the active roster. LB Jeremiah Attaochu and OL Germain Ifedi have been placed on IR. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) October 13, 2021

Attaochu is out for the season with a torn pec. Ifedi can come back after a minimum of three games on the injured list.

Chicago also promoted RB Ryan Nall and OLB Sam Kamara from the practice squad and signed OLB Ledarius Mack, OL Dareuan Parker and LB Rashad Smith to the practice squad.

Ifedi, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year contract worth $8,265,110 and set to make a base salary of $1,577,060 for the 2019 season when Seattle declined his fifth-year option.

Last year, Ifedi signed a one-year, $1 million deal with Chicago. Ifedi then re-signed a one-year contract worth up to $5 million with the Bears this offseason.

In 2021, Ifedi has appeared in five games for the Bears, making five starts for them at right tackle. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 50 tackle out of 72 qualifying players.

Attaochu, 28, is a former second-round pick by the Chargers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract before signing a one-year, $3 million contract with the 49ers.

Attaochu was among the 49ers’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and later signed on with the Jets. From there, he had a brief stint with the Chiefs before joining the Broncos in 2019.

Denver re-signed Attaochu to a one-year contract worth $1.5 million for the 2020 season. He then signed a one-year deal with the Bears for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Jeremiah Attaochu appeared in 13 games for the Broncos and recorded 31 tackles, five sacks, and a forced fumble.