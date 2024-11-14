Bears Place S Jaquan Brisker On Injured Reserve

The Chicago Bears announced they have placed S Jaquan Brisker on injured reserve.

He’s been out since suffering a concussion in Week 5 and has yet to clear the concussion protocol.

By placing him on injured reserve, the Bears are knocking Brisker out for another four games minimum, though if it’s taking him this long to clear the protocol he’s clearly still battling symptoms.

Brisker, 25, was a two-year starter at Penn State and earned second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021. He also was named third-team All-Big Ten in 2020.

The Bears drafted Brisker with the No. 48 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s in the third year of a four-year $7,355,538 contract that included a $2,529,482 signing bonus.

In 2024, Brisker has appeared in five games for the Bears and recorded 40 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one interception and two pass deflections.