Bears Place Three On COVID-19 List Including DT Eddie Goldman

The Chicago Bears announced Tuesday that they’ve placed NT Eddie Goldman, DB Artie Burns and LB Sam Kamara on the COVID-19 list.
#Bears roster moves:
We have placed NT Eddie Goldman, DB Artie Burns and LB Sam Kamara (Practice Squad) on Reserve/COVID-19.
— Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) December 14, 2021
Goldman, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.686 million contract when he agreed to a four-year contract extension worth over $42 million that included $25 million guaranteed.
He’s entering the second year of his deal and is set to earn base salaries of $4,750,000 and $8,760,000 over the next two years.
In 2021, Goldman has appeared in 10 games for the Bears and recorded 18 tackles and a half sack.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!