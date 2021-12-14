Bears Place Three On COVID-19 List Including DT Eddie Goldman

The Chicago Bears announced Tuesday that they’ve placed NT Eddie Goldman, DB Artie Burns and LB Sam Kamara on the COVID-19 list. 

Goldman, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.686 million contract when he agreed to a four-year contract extension worth over $42 million that included $25 million guaranteed.

He’s entering the second year of his deal and is set to earn base salaries of $4,750,000 and $8,760,000 over the next two years. 

In 2021, Goldman has appeared in 10 games for the Bears and recorded 18 tackles and a half sack.

