Bears Place WR Byron Pringle On IR, Promote LB Joe Thomas

The Chicago Bears announced on Tuesday they have placed WR Byron Pringle on injured reserve and promoted LB Joe Thomas to the active roster from the practice squad.

Pringle will miss at least the next four games before he’s eligible to come back from IR. He left the game in Week 3 against the Texans with a calf injury.

Pringle, 28, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State in 2018. He ended up spending his first year on the Chiefs’ injured reserve list.

Pringle made the Chiefs 53-man roster in his second season, but ended up bouncing on and off the practice squad.

Pringle received the original round tender at $2.133 million in 2021 and returned to the Chiefs.

During this offseason, Pringle signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Bears that included $4 million guaranteed.

In 2022, Pringle has appeared in three games for the Bears and caught two of three targets for 33 yards.

Thomas, 30, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina State back in 2014. He dealt with an injury during his rookie season and briefly played for the Cowboys in 2015 before he returned to the Packers a few weeks into the season.

The Packers declined to tender Thomas a restricted offer in 2018 and he eventually signed a two-year contract worth up to $4.6 million with the Cowboys. Dallas then brought him back on a one-year contract.

The Texans signed him to a one-year deal back in March but he wound up being among their final roster cuts. He was signed to the team’s practice squad and eventually called up to the active roster, appearing in two games. He was then waived and picked up by the Baltimore Ravens for the remainder of the 2021 season.

In 2021, Thomas appeared in seven games, five for the Texans and two for the Ravens, recording 13 total tackles.