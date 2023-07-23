Bears Place WR Chase Claypool On PUP List

According to Field Yates, the Bears have placed WR Chase Claypool on the physically unable to perform list.

Claypool, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Steelers back in 2020. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year rookie contract and stands to make base salaries of $1.2 million and $1.5 million over the final two years of the agreement.

The Bears traded their second-round pick in the 2023 Draft to the Steelers in exchange for Claypool, which they used to select CB Joey Porter Jr.

In 2022, Claypool appeared in a total of 15 games for the Steelers and Bears, recording 46 catches for 451 yards and one touchdown.

