Bears Place WR Chase Claypool On PUP List

According to Field Yates, the Bears have placed WR Chase Claypool on the physically unable to perform list.
Claypool, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Steelers back in 2020. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year rookie contract and stands to make base salaries of $1.2 million and $1.5 million over the final two years of the agreement.
The Bears traded their second-round pick in the 2023 Draft to the Steelers in exchange for Claypool, which they used to select CB Joey Porter Jr.
In 2022, Claypool appeared in a total of 15 games for the Steelers and Bears, recording 46 catches for 451 yards and one touchdown.
We will have more news on Claypool as it becomes available.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!