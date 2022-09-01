Bears Place WR N’Keal Harry On Injured Reserve

The Chicago Bears announced they have placed WR N’Keal Harry on injured reserve.

#Bears make roster move:

We have placed WR N’Keal Harry on Reserve/Injured and signed OL Kellen Diesch and LB Joe Thomas to the practice squad. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) September 1, 2022

He’ll now miss the first four games of the season before he’s eligible to return. He’s been rehabbing from ankle surgery.

Harry, 24, was the No. 32 overall pick by the Patriots out of Arizona State in 2019. He signed a four-year, $10,265,750 rookie contract with the Patriots that included a $5,486,000 signing bonus.

New England traded Harry to the Bears ahead of the 2022 season. Harry stands to make a base salary of $1,872,047 in 2022 and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Harry appeared in 12 games for the Patriots and caught 12 passes for 184 yards and no touchdowns.