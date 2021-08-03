Bears Placing DT Eddie Goldman On COVID-19 List

The Bears announced they are placing DT Eddie Goldman on the COVID-19 list, per Dan Wiederer.

It’s another absence for Goldman, who opted out of the 2020 season and was not at mandatory minicamp earlier this summer.

Goldman, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.686 million contract when he agreed to a four-year contract extension worth over $42 million that included $25 million guaranteed.

In 2019, Goldman appeared in 15 games for the Bears and recorded 29 tackles and a sack. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 35 interior defender out of 118 qualifying players.