Bears Placing G Teven Jenkins On Injured Reserve

Bears GM Ryan Poles said G Teven Jenkins will be placed on injured reserve but will eventually be designated to return, via Kevin Fishbain.

In recent weeks, Jenkins was reportedly dealing with a leg injury and was expected to miss time. Being placed on the injured reserve will cost him at least the first four games of the season before he could be activated.

Jenkins, 25, was a four-year starter at Oklahoma State and opted out of the 2020 season after seven games. He was an honorable mention All-Big Twelve in 2018 and 2019.

The Bears drafted Jenkins with pick No. 39 overall in the second round of the 2021 draft. He’s in the third year of his four-year deal worth $8,387,848 million which included a $3,460,253 million signing bonus.

In 2022, Jenkins appeared in 13 games for the Bears making 11 starts for them.