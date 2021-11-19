Bears Placing OLB Khalil Mack On Season-Ending Injured Reserve

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bears are placing OLB Khalil Mack on the season-ending injured reserve and he is scheduled to undergo foot surgery.

Mack has been out since Week 7 and there was hope that he’d be able to recover over their Week 10 bye.

It’d be a significant blow to the Bears defense to lose Mack, as he’d been having a rebound season in 2021 and is a former All-Pro.

Mack, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. Mack played out the final year of his four-year, $18,677,002 deal and the Raiders picked up his fifth-year option.

The Raiders later traded Mack to the Bears coming out of the preseason in a deal that included two first-round picks. Mack signed a six-year, $141 million extension that included $90 million guaranteed with Chicago.

In 2021, Mack has appeared in seven games for the Bears and recorded 19 tackles, six sacks and a fumble recovery. Pro Football Focus has Mack rated as the No. 32 edge defender out of 110 qualifying players.