Bears Potential Landing Spot For Alex Smith?

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported earlier in the day that Washington is expected to release veteran QB Alex Smith in the near future.

According to Rapoport, one team worth watching as a potential landing spot for Smith is the Bears, who have been in the market for quarterback help.

Rapoport notes that Smith worked with Bears HC Matt Nagy while they were together with the Chiefs.

For what it’s worth, there has also been some speculation in recent days about Smith possibly being a fit for the Jaguars, considering that he has ties to Urban Meyer and could serve as a veteran backup to likely No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

Smith still wants to play and another team might give him an opportunity to do so.

“I had no idea how my leg and body would respond to the combination of being out for two years and the injury and the limb salvage and all that stuff; I’ve got to wear a brace to do anything,” Smith said during an appearance on 10 Questions with Kyle Brandt. “I had no idea how I would respond to that. It’s one thing to go out there one day and roll, but could I do it over the course of the season?

“And that I think was the most encouraging thing for me. I pounded on my leg every single day harder than I ever thought I would and I felt like I got stronger and stronger and stronger and the more I pushed it, the more my body responded and my leg for that matter. I felt like if anything it only fueled me even more that I can roll and keep going.”

Smith, 36, is a former first-round pick of the 49ers back in 2005. After seven years in San Francisco, Smith was traded to the Chiefs in 2013.

Smith was in the fourth year of his five-year, $76 million contract that includes $45 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $10.8 million for the 2018 season when he was traded to Washington.

Washington and Smith later agreed to a four-year, $94 million contract that included $55 million fully guaranteed.

In 2020, Smith appeared in eight games for Washington and completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 1,582 yards, six touchdowns, and eight interceptions.