Bears QB Andy Dalton Avoided ACL/MCL Tear

According to Ian Rapoport, Bears QB Andy Dalton avoided an ACL tear and has no damage to his MCL either.
The early indications are that Dalton has a bone bruise, which while painful is still good news as it’s not as major an injury.
The veteran quarterback had to exit the game and was replaced by first-round QB Justin Fields. The rookie would replace Dalton if he missed any more time and might not give the job back.
Dalton, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his seven-year, $97.09 million contract, which included $17 million guaranteed when Cincinnati cut him loose.
Dalton stood to make a base salary of $17.5 million in 2020 when the Bengals opted to release him. He later signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys after the draft.
The Bears later signed Dalton to a contract this offseason.
In 2021, Dalton has appeared in two games for the Bears and completed 36-49 passes (73.5 percent) for 262 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He’s also rushed four times for 38 yards.
We will have more news on Dalton as it becomes available.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!