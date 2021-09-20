Bears QB Andy Dalton Avoided ACL/MCL Tear

According to Ian Rapoport, Bears QB Andy Dalton avoided an ACL tear and has no damage to his MCL either.

The early indications are that Dalton has a bone bruise, which while painful is still good news as it’s not as major an injury.

The veteran quarterback had to exit the game and was replaced by first-round QB Justin Fields. The rookie would replace Dalton if he missed any more time and might not give the job back.

Dalton, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his seven-year, $97.09 million contract, which included $17 million guaranteed when Cincinnati cut him loose.

Dalton stood to make a base salary of $17.5 million in 2020 when the Bengals opted to release him. He later signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys after the draft.

The Bears later signed Dalton to a contract this offseason.

In 2021, Dalton has appeared in two games for the Bears and completed 36-49 passes (73.5 percent) for 262 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He’s also rushed four times for 38 yards.

We will have more news on Dalton as it becomes available.