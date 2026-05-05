NFC Notes: Terrion Arnold, Adam Stenavich, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

According to SI’s Albert Breer, two free-agent names to keep an eye on for Chicago are DE Jadeveon Clowney and DE Cameron Jordan . Jordan has familiarity with DC Dennis Allen and his system, and Clowney fits the mold for long-edge rushers that Allen covets.

and DE . Jordan has familiarity with DC and his system, and Clowney fits the mold for long-edge rushers that Allen covets. Chicago didn’t address the position during the draft, and they currently lack depth. While they may not be a Super Bowl favorite, they’re close enough to where both veterans could opt to chase a ring in Chicago.

Lions

Lions CB Terrion Arnold plans to attend the team’s offseason workout but isn’t sure how much he will be able to participate due to his injury. Despite this, he is anxious to build off of what he was able to do before being limited.

“Before I got hurt I was getting in my groove, figuring things out,” Arnold told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “Started playing my best ball and then just dealing with that injury, nagging it, so I’m just excited to see where I’ll be at with not having any injuries and just really looking forward to being out there with my team.”

Packers

During a press conference, Packers OC Adam Stenavich said he is excited for a potential leap forward from WR Matthew Golden.

“I think all those are going to go up,” Stenavich said. “I’m excited about him; he’s looked great so far. It’s going to be a big year for him, and I’m excited to watch it.”

Stenavich says LT Jordan Morgan is ready to own the position: “I’m excited about him being over there. I thought last year he showed flashes of being able to be a good left tackle in this league when we had him out there.” (Wood)

is ready to own the position: “I’m excited about him being over there. I thought last year he showed flashes of being able to be a good left tackle in this league when we had him out there.” (Wood) Stenavich on WR Savion Williams : “It’s going to be really fun to watch him go out there and play. He’s such a big, fast, physical player.” (Wood)

: “It’s going to be really fun to watch him go out there and play. He’s such a big, fast, physical player.” (Wood) Stenavich said C Sean Rhyan will return as the starter: “He stepped up and took control of it. Make mistakes, for sure, but as we progressed through the season, he kept getting better and better.” (Demovksy)

will return as the starter: “He stepped up and took control of it. Make mistakes, for sure, but as we progressed through the season, he kept getting better and better.” (Demovksy) Packers second-round CB Brandon Cisse on potentially playing right away: “There’s a long ways to go before that. I think this cornerback room has a lot of great people in it, a lot of great players that I need to look up and learn from.” (Schneidman)