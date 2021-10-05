Bears RB David Montgomery Out 4-5 Weeks With Knee Sprain

According to Dan Graziano, Bears RB David Montgomery has a sprained knee that is expected to sideline him for the next four or five weeks.

It’s good news for the Bears in that Montgomery’s injury isn’t season-ending. However, they’ll be without their top rusher for an extended period of time.

There’s a good chance the Bears will place Montgomery on injured reserve, which means he would have to miss three games before being eligible to come back.

The third-year runner hyper-extended his knee in the fourth quarter of Week 4’s win against the Lions.

Montgomery, 24, was drafted by the Bears in the third round out of Iowa State in 2019. He is currently in the third year of his four-year rookie contract worth $4.015 million.

In 2021, Montgomery has appeared four games for the Bears and rushed 46 times for 203 yards (4.4 YPC) and one touchdown.