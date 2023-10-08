Bears RB Khalil Herbert Has High Ankle Sprain, Team Signing RB Darrynton Evans

According to Tom Pelissero, Bears RB Khalil Herbert is expected to miss multiple weeks with an ankle injury sustained in Thursday night’s win over the Commanders.

Josina Anderson reports Herbert has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain, which usually can keep players out for three or four weeks.

To boost their depth, Chicago is signing RB Darrynton Evans from the Dolphins practice squad, per Pelissero. Evans spent last season in Chicago and should already know the playbook.

Pelissero adds with Bears fourth-round RB Roschon Johnson and backup RB Travis Homer also battling injuries, the team will have to turn to RB D’Onta Foreman, who’s been a healthy scratch at times early this season.

Herbert, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears out of Virginia Tech back in 2021. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $940,000 in 2023.

In 2023, Herbert has appeared in five games for the Bears and rushed for 272 yards on 51 carries (5.3 YPC) to go along with 10 receptions on 18 targets for 83 yards receiving and one touchdown.

Evans, 25, was a two-year starter at Appalachian State and earned Sun Belt Conference MVP honors in 2020. The Titans selected him with the No. 93 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of his four-year, $4,561,788 rookie contract with the Titans that included an $877,665 signing bonus and was set to earn a base salary of $1,005,000 next season when the Titans waived him last year.

The Bears later claimed Evans off of waivers and he was on and off of their roster in 2022. Evans signed on with the Colts in March but was waived a few months later. He signed on with the Bills in July but was among their final roster cuts. The Dolphins signed him to their practice squad to start the season.

In 2022, Evans appeared in six games for the Bears and rushed for 64 yards on 14 carries (4.6 YPC) to go along with one reception for 33 yards receiving and no touchdowns.