Bears RB Roschon Johnson Ruled Out With Concussion

The Chicago Bears officially ruled out RB Roschon Johnson from Thursday’s game.

#Bears RB Roschon Johnson has been ruled OUT. https://t.co/juIP5rBVc5 — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) November 28, 2024

Johnson, 23, is a former fourth-round pick by the Bears in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Texas. He transitioned from quarterback to running back his freshman year after joining the Longhorns.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $4,608,688 rookie contract and set to earn a $915,000 base salary in 2024.

In 2024, Johnson has appeared in 10 games and recorded 48 rushing attempts for 139 yards (2.9 YPC) and six touchdowns, to go along with 11 receptions for 88 yards (8.0 YPC).