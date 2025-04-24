Bears Looking To Trade Up To Draft RB Ashton Jeanty

According to Dianna Russini, the Bears are among the teams making calls to trade up in the 2025 NFL Draft and are believed to be trying to move up from No. 10 overall to pick Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty.

Jeanty has been trending toward being a lock to go at No. 5 to the Jaguars or No. 6 to the Raiders. This means Chicago may have to leapfrog both teams, making the Patriots at No. 4 a possible trade candidate.

Per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, people around the league believe the Raiders have “fallen in love” with Jeanty, and one AFC executive called it “a foregone conclusion” they will select him with the No. 6 pick.

Even if the Raiders pass on Jeanty, Jones doesn’t see a scenario where Jeanty falls out of the top 10 entirely.

Jeanty, 21, spent three seasons at Boise State and ended up finishing second for the Heisman Trophy in 2024.

For his career at Boise State, Jeanty appeared in 40 games and rushed for 4,769 yards on 750 carries (6.4 YPC) to go along with 80 receptions for 862 yards receiving and 56 total touchdowns.