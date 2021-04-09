Bears Re-Sign DB Michael Joseph To One-Year Deal

The Chicago Bears announced that they have re-signed DB Michael Joseph to a one-year deal on Friday.
🔒 in for 2021.
Welcome back, @_MichaelJoseph_! pic.twitter.com/8wPMVVWbK7
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 9, 2021
Joseph, 26, signed on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Dubuque back in 2018. He was waived as a rookie and re-signed to the practice squad and eventually returned on a futures deal.
Chicago declined to tender him a contract this offseason and he was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.
He has yet to appear in an NFL regular season game.
