Bears Re-Sign LS Patrick Scales To One-Year Deal

According to Brad Biggs, the Bears are re-signing LS Patrick Scales to a one-year contract extension.

He’s now set to earn a $990,000 base salary to go along with a $137,500 signing bonus.

Scales, 33, originally signed on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Utah State back in 2011. He last just over a year in Baltimore before he was waived at the start of the 2012 season.

Since then, Scales played for a number of teams including the Dolphins, Jets, and Buccaneers before signing a contract with the Bears during the 2015 season. He’s now returned to Chicago on four consecutive one-year deals.

In 2020, Scales appeared in all 16 games as their starting long snapper.