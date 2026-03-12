Bears Re-Signed OL Jordan McFadden

The Chicago Bears announced they have re-signed OL Jordan McFadden to a one-year contract.

A familiar face in the trenches 💪 Welcome back, @Jmac_2332! pic.twitter.com/eXJNfcZKRv — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) March 12, 2026

The team was open to trading him last preseason but he ended up sticking around and will compete for a role again in 2026.

McFadden, 26, was a three-year starter at Clemson and earned second and first-team All-ACC selections over his final two seasons. The Chargers drafted him in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He had finished the second year of a four-year, $4,152,140 rookie contract that included a $312,140 signing bonus when he was waived and claimed by the Bears. Chicago cut him coming out of the preseason in 2025 and re-signed him to the practice squad, and he bounced back and forth during the season.

In 2025, McFadden appeared in seven games for the Bears with no starts.