Bears Re-Signing DL Mario Edwards To Three-Year, $11.55M Deal

Pro Football Talk is reporting that the Bears are re-signing DL Mario Edwards to a multi-year contract.

According to Ian Rapoport, Edwards is signing a three-year, $11.55 million contract with the Bears.

It’s worth mentioning Edwards has been suspended for the first two games of the 2021 season.

Edwards, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $6.017 million rookie contract when the Raiders cut him loose during the 2018 preseason.

Edwards was quickly claimed off of waivers by the Giants in September of 2018 and played out the year in New York. He signed a two-year deal with the Saints in March of 2019 but was cut coming out of training camp.

The Bears signed Edwards after a week and he finished out the season on Chicago’s active roster.

In 2020, Edwards appeared in 15 games and recorded 17 total tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks, and one pass defense.