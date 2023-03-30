Bears Re-Signing QB Nathan Peterman

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bears are re-signing QB Nathan Peterman to a contract on Thursday.

Peterman, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bills back in 2017. The Bills made the decision to move on from Peterman in November of 2018 and he eventually signed on to the Raiders practice squad.

The Raiders brought Peterman back on a futures contract for 2019. However, he was placed on injured reserve coming out of the preseason. Peterman returned to the Raiders in 2020 on an original-round restricted tender but later agreed to a pay cut.

Peterman returned to Las Vegas on a one-year deal but was released late in the season and bounced on and off the practice squad. The Bears signed him last off-season and promoted him to the active roster in November.

In 2022, Peterman appeared in three games for the Bears and completed 56 percent of his passes for 139 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also recorded two rushing attempts for seven yards (3.5 YPC).