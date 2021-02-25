Bears Re-Signing RB Ryan Nall

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bears are re-signing RB Ryan Nall.

Nall was a pending restricted free agent this offseason. Contract details were not immediately available.

Nall, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Oregon State back in 2018. He later agreed to a $1.71 million contract with the Bears, but was cut loose coming out of the preseason.

Chicago re-signed Nall to their practice squad and brought him back on a futures contract for 2019. However, he was once again among their roster cuts at the start of the season. He landed on the practice squad and was promoted later in the season.

In 2020, Nall appeared in all 16 games for the Bears, rushing three times for zero yards and catching eight passes for 67 yards and a touchdown.