Bears Re-Signing RB Travis Homer To One-Year, $2 Million Deal

The Chicago Bears are re-signing RB Travis Homer to a one-year, $2 million deal, according to Adam Schefter.

Homer, 26, is a former sixth-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Miami. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $965,000 for the 2022 season.

Homer was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a two-year deal with the Bears last offseason.

In 2024, Homer appeared in 10 games for the Bears and recorded six rushing attempts for 23 yards to go along with three receptions for 11 yards.