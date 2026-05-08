Bills Announce 12 UDFA Signings

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed 12 undrafted free agents to contracts ahead of rookie minicamp.

Here’s a list of UDFAs Buffalo officially signed on Friday:

Jackson Acker/FB/Wisconsin Gabriel Benyard/WR/Kennesaw State Cade Denhoff/DE/Clemson Jordan Dunbar/CB/Missouri State Bruno Fina/OL/Duke Theron Gaines/LB/Tennessee Tech Kody Huisman/DE/Virginia Tech Ja’Mori Macklin/WR/Kentucky Desmond Reid/RB/Pitt Max Tomczak/WR/Youngstown State Kani Walker/CB/Arkansas Da’Metrius Weatherspoon/OL/Syracuse

Maclin was a three-star recruit and the 114th-ranked receiver in the 2020 recruiting class out of Kirkwood, Missouri. He committed to Missouri and played there for two seasons before transferring to North Texas.

From there, he stayed at North Texas for two years and transferred to Kentucky for his last two seasons.

In his collegiate career, Maclin appeared in 53 games over six seasons with Missouri, North Texas and Kentucky. He caught 100 passes for 1,891 yards and 17 touchdowns.