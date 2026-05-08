Texans Officially Sign 12 Undrafted Free Agents

The Houston Texans announced Friday that they’ve officially signed 12 undrafted free agents to contracts.

The full list includes:

Dominic Bailey/DT/Tennessee Sam Hagen/OL/South Dakota State Stephen Hall/CB/Missouri Sabastian Harsh/DE/N.C. State James Neal III/OL/Iowa State Joshua Pitsenberger/RB/Yale Treyvhon Saunders/WR/Colgate Daniel Sobkowicz/WR/Illinois State Jack Stonehouse/P/Syracuse Jalen Walthall/WR/Incarnate Word Noah Whittington/RB/Oregon Collin Wright/CB/Stanford

Whittington, 24, is a former three-star recruit. He began his college career at Western Kentucky before transferring to Oregon for the 2022 season.

Whittington spent six years in college before going undrafted in April.

For his career, Whittington rushed for 2,950 yards on 523 carries (5.6 YPC) to go along with 90 receptions for 544 yards receiving and 25 total touchdowns.