Panthers Restructure CB Jaycee Horn’s Contract To Create $13.1M In Cap Space

According to Joseph Person, the Panthers and CB Jaycee Horn agreed to a restructured contract that will free up $13.1 million in cap space.

Person notes that the team converted $16.4 million of his salary into a signing bonus and added a void year to his deal.

Horn, 26, was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Panthers out of South Carolina. He is the son of former NFL WR Joe Horn, who was a four-time Pro Bowler as a member of the Saints.

He just finished the final year of a four-year, $21,112,145 rookie contract with the Panthers that included a $12,714,287 signing bonus and a base salary of $1.055 million for 2024.

He was set to play on the fifth-year option at a cost of $12.472 million for 2025 when the team inked him to a four-year, $100 million extension.

In 2025, Horn appeared in 16 games for the Panthers and recorded 37 tackles, one tackle for loss, five interceptions, and eight pass defenses.