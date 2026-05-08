Jets Signing Second-Round CB D’Angelo Ponds

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Jets are signing second-round CB D’Angelo Ponds to a four-year, $9,836,918 rookie deal with $8,694,389 guaranteed.

Ponds is the fourth Jets’ draft pick to sign his rookie deal. Here’s a full look at their draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 2 David Bailey LB 1 16 Kenyon Sadiq TE Signed 1 30 Omar Cooper Jr. WR 2 50 D’Angelo Ponds CB Signed 4 103 Darrell Jackson Jr. DT 4 110 Cade Klubnik QB Signed 6 188 Anez Cooper G 7 228 VJ Payne S Signed

Ponds, 21, transferred to Indiana after spending his freshman year at James Madison in 2023. He earned first-team All-American honors in 2025, was first-team All-Big Ten in 2024 and 2025, and second-team All-Sun Belt in 2023.

During his college career, Ponds appeared in 28 games for Indiana and 13 games for James Madison, recording 169 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, seven interceptions, 33 pass defenses, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, and scored two defensive touchdowns.