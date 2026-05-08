Jets Announce 12 UDFA Signings

The New York Jets announced they have signed 12 undrafted free agents ahead of rookie minicamp this weekend.

The following is a list of UDFAs the Jets signed on Friday:

Caullin Lacy/WR/Louisville Garrison Grimes/LS/BYU Will Ferrin/K/BYU Kendrick Blackshire/LB/UTSA Chip Trayanum/RB/Toledo DT Sheffield/WR/Rutgers Chase Curtis/TE/TCU Mory Bamba/CB/BYU Sam Scott/RB/Wyoming Malik McClain/WR/Arizona State Xavier Hill/OT/Colorado Nathan Voorhis/LB/Ball State

Trayanum, 24, was a four-star recruit and the 22nd-ranked running back in the 2020 recruiting class out of Akron, Ohio. He committed to Arizona State and played there for two years before transferring to Ohio State for two seasons.

From there, he played one year at Kentucky before transferring again to Toledo for his final collegiate season.

In his collegiate career, Traynum appeared in 50 games over six years at Arizona State, Ohio State, Kentucky and Toledo. He rushed 428 times for 2,272 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also caught 36 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns.