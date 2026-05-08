Buccaneers Sign 13 Undrafted Free Agents

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced on Friday that they are signing 13 undrafted free agents to contracts, per Greg Auman.

The full list includes:

Kansas QB Jalon Daniels Army WR Noah Short Georgia Tech WR Eric Rivers Rutgers TE Kenny Fletcher Nebraska G Henry Lutovsky Central Florida T Paul Rubelt Arizona DT Deshawn McKnight Duke DL Josiah Green LSU EDGE Jack Pyburn Arizona CB Ayden Garnes Charlotte S Ja’Qurious Conley Fresno State LS Wesley Brown Kentucky P Aidan Laros

Daniels, 23, is from Lawndale, California, and spent the past six seasons at Kansas, where he was named Second-team All-Big 12 back in 2022.

In six seasons with Kansas, Daniels appeared in 49 games and made 45 starts with a record of 19-26. He threw for 9,282 yards to go along with 67 touchdowns and 31 interceptions. He also rushed 420 times for 1,445 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Pyburn, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 35th-ranked edge rusher in the 2022 recruiting class. He committed to Florida and remained there for three years before transferring to LSU.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had him as the No. 28 edge rusher in this year’s class.

During his four-year college career, Pyburn appeared in 41 games and recorded 132 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception, one pass defense, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble.