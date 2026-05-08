Jets Sign First-Round EDGE David Bailey

The New York Jets announced they signed No. 2 overall EDGE David Bailey to a four-year rookie contract.

pen to paper for the No. 2 pick 📰: https://t.co/FkbdtAxUId pic.twitter.com/fYnasDvyoP — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 8, 2026

Bailey is the fifth Jets’ draft pick to sign his rookie deal. Here’s a full look at their draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 2 David Bailey LB Signed 1 16 Kenyon Sadiq TE Signed 1 30 Omar Cooper Jr. WR 2 50 D’Angelo Ponds CB Signed 4 103 Darrell Jackson Jr. DT 4 110 Cade Klubnik QB Signed 6 188 Anez Cooper G 7 228 VJ Payne S Signed

Bailey, 22, started his career at Stanford and became a starter as a true freshman. He transferred to Texas Tech for his senior year and was a unanimous All-American as well as the Big 12 defensive lineman of the year.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compared him to Broncos OLB Nik Bonitto.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $55,550,396 rookie contract that includes a $36,860,288 signing bonus.

During his four-year college career, Bailey recorded 163 total tackles, 42 tackles for loss, 29 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, one recovery and four pass deflections in 46 career games.