Jets Sign First-Round EDGE David Bailey

The New York Jets announced they signed No. 2 overall EDGE David Bailey to a four-year rookie contract.
Bailey is the fifth Jets’ draft pick to sign his rookie deal. Here’s a full look at their draft class:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|2
|David Bailey
|LB
|Signed
|1
|16
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|Signed
|1
|30
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|2
|50
|D’Angelo Ponds
|CB
|Signed
|4
|103
|Darrell Jackson Jr.
|DT
|4
|110
|Cade Klubnik
|QB
|Signed
|6
|188
|Anez Cooper
|G
|7
|228
|VJ Payne
|S
|Signed
Bailey, 22, started his career at Stanford and became a starter as a true freshman. He transferred to Texas Tech for his senior year and was a unanimous All-American as well as the Big 12 defensive lineman of the year.
NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compared him to Broncos OLB Nik Bonitto.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $55,550,396 rookie contract that includes a $36,860,288 signing bonus.
During his four-year college career, Bailey recorded 163 total tackles, 42 tackles for loss, 29 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, one recovery and four pass deflections in 46 career games.
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Do you reach each others articles? 1 you are lying or 2 this article is far behind. Based on your site the only player the Jets havent signed is Cooper. Based on this article a lot more. What author is lying or is this author just out of touch and no knowlege of anything!