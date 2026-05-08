Saints Sign Seven Draft Picks Including WR Jordyn Tyson

The New Orleans Saints announced they have signed seven draft picks ahead of rookie minicamp this weekend.

The Saints signed all draft picks other than second-round DT Christen Miller on Friday. Here’s an updated look at their draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 8 Jordyn Tyson WR Signed 2 42 Christen Miller DT 3 73 Oscar Delp TE Signed 4 132 Jeremiah Wright G Signed 4 136 Bryce Lance WR Signed 5 172 Lorenzo Styles Jr. S Signed 6 190 Barion Brown WR Signed 7 219 TJ Hall CB Signed

Tyson, 21, was a three-star prospect in the 2022 class and committed to play for Colorado. He opted to transfer to Arizona State following his freshman year in Boulder. He was named the Big 12 newcomer of the year in 2024 and earned first-team all Big-12 honors in 2024 and 2025.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Tyson as the third-best receiver in the class with a first- to second-round grade.

Throughout his four-year career, Tyson appeared in 33 games and caught 158 passes for 2,282 yards and 22 touchdowns.