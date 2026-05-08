Saints Sign Seven Draft Picks Including WR Jordyn Tyson

The New Orleans Saints announced they have signed seven draft picks ahead of rookie minicamp this weekend.
The Saints signed all draft picks other than second-round DT Christen Miller on Friday. Here’s an updated look at their draft class:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|8
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|Signed
|2
|42
|Christen Miller
|DT
|3
|73
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|Signed
|4
|132
|Jeremiah Wright
|G
|Signed
|4
|136
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|Signed
|5
|172
|Lorenzo Styles Jr.
|S
|Signed
|6
|190
|Barion Brown
|WR
|Signed
|7
|219
|TJ Hall
|CB
|Signed
Tyson, 21, was a three-star prospect in the 2022 class and committed to play for Colorado. He opted to transfer to Arizona State following his freshman year in Boulder. He was named the Big 12 newcomer of the year in 2024 and earned first-team all Big-12 honors in 2024 and 2025.
Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Tyson as the third-best receiver in the class with a first- to second-round grade.
Throughout his four-year career, Tyson appeared in 33 games and caught 158 passes for 2,282 yards and 22 touchdowns.
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