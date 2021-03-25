Bears Re-Signing S DeAndre Houston-Carson To One-Year Deal

According to Brad Biggs, the Bears are re-signing S DeAndre Houston-Carson to a one-year deal.

The Bears officially confirmed the news on Thursday and announced the signing.

DHC is staying in CHI. 🙌 Glad to have you back, 3️⃣6️⃣! pic.twitter.com/voyMzOenSb — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) March 25, 2021

Houston-Carson, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears back in 2016. He was waived in 2017 and later signed to the Bears’ practice squad before being promoted to their active roster soon after.

Chicago declined to tender Houston-Carson a restricted offer in 2019 before re-signing him to a one-year contract. He returned on another one-year deal last offseason.

In 2020, Houston-Carson appeared in all 16 games and recorded 13 tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery, and three pass defenses.