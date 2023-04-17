Bears Re-Signing WR Dante Pettis To One-Year Deal

The Chicago Bears announced on Monday that they are re-signing WR Dante Pettis to a one-year contract.

Pettis, 27, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers back in 2018. After attempting to trade him, the 49ers opted to waive Pettis and he was later claimed by the Giants.

He finished his four-year, $6,440,562 contract that included a $2,734,952 signing bonus and finished the season on the injured reserve after three games before testing the free agent market.

Pettis wound up being signed by the Bears ahead of the 2022 season and appeared in every game for Chicago.

In 2022, Pettis appeared in 17 games for the Bears and caught 19 passes for 245 yards receiving (12.9 YPC) and three touchdowns.