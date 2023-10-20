Bears Release DB Joejuan Williams

The Chicago Bears announced Friday that they’ve released DB Joejuan Williams.

#Bears roster move:

We have released DB Joejuan Williams. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) October 20, 2023

Williams, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. New England traded up with the Rams to select him and exchanged their No. 56 and No. 101 overall picks.

Williams played out the final year of his four-year, $6,782,618 rookie contract that included a $2,952,812 signing bonus. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason before signing on with the Vikings in April. However, Minnesota cut him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

From there, Williams was signed to the Bears’ active roster a few weeks ago.

In 2023, Williams appeared in three games and recorded a tackle.