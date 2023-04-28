Bears Release DL Gerri Green

The Chicago Bears announced Friday that they’ve released DL Gerri Green.

#Bears roster move:

We have released DL Gerri Green. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) April 28, 2023

Green, 27, was drafted by the Colts in the sixth round out of Mississippi State in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $2.7 million but was waived by the team coming out of the preseason.

The Patriots signed Green to their practice squad before releasing him after a couple of weeks. He returned to the Colts’ practice squad and returned on a futures deal for 2020.

Green was again waived coming out of the preseason and signed to the practice squad but the Colts released him in September. He had stints with the Commanders, Raiders and Titans before signing on with the Bears.

During his four-year college career, Green recorded 160 total tackles, 8.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two recoveries, three interceptions, and six pass defenses in 49 games.