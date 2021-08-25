Bears Release LB Austin Calitro From IR With Settlement

The Bears have released LB Austin Calitro from injured reserve with a settlement, per Aaron Wilson.

Calitro, 27, wound up signing on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Villanova in 2017. Unfortunately, he lasted just a few weeks in New York before he was placed on waivers.

Calitro had brief stints with the 49ers, Seahawks, and Browns before being claimed off of waivers by the Jaguars at the start of the 2019 season. Jacksonville re-signed Calitro to a one-year exclusive rights deal before later waiving him.

The Bengals later claimed Calitro off waivers before trading him to the Broncos for DL Christian Covington.

In 2020, Calitro appeared in 13 games for the Broncos and recorded three tackles.