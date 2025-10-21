Bears Released DL Tanoh Kpassagnon From PS

The Bears announced they have released veteran DL Tanoh Kpassagnon from their practice squad, just days after cutting him and re-signing him to the unit.

Kpassagnon, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4,321,218 contract that included a signing bonus of $1,282,704.

Kpassagnon was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a two-year contract with the Saints in 2021. He later signed an extension with the team through 2024.

The Bears signed Kpassagnon to a one-year contract for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Kpassagnon appeared in four games for the Bears and recorded five tackles and one sack.