Bears Releasing DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

Adam Schefter reports that the Bears are releasing DE Al-Quadin Muhammad on Friday.

The Bears were already in need of edge rusher help heading into this offseason.

Muhammad followed HC Matt Eberflus from the Colts to the Bears last offseason, but didn’t have the kind of impact they expected.

Muhammad, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He made the team’s 53-man roster during his rookie season, but was waived by New Orleans coming out of the preseason and later claimed off of waivers by the Colts.

Muhammad was on and off of the Colts’ roster early but eventually returned to Indianapolis on a one-year, $3.4 million deal. The Bears signed him to a two-year, $10 million contract last year.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Muhammad will free up 3,964,706 of available cap space while creating $500,000 in dead money.

In 2022, Muhammad appeared 16 games for the Bears and recorded 29 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble.