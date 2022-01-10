Bears Request Interview With Bills DC Leslie Frazier For HC Job

Dan Graziano reports that the Bears have requested permission to interview Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for their head coach opening.

The Bears formally fired HC Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace on Monday so they will be starting over this offseason.

Frazier drew some head coach interest from the Texans last year and was considered a finalist for the job.

Frazier, 62, played five seasons for the Bears and was part of the 1985 team that won the Super Bowl.

Frazier began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as their defensive backs coach in 1999. He had brief stints with the Bengals and Colts before the Vikings hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2007.

Frazier worked his way up to head coach and spent three years in the position before he was fired after the 2013 season. Since then, Frazier has worked for the Buccaneers, Ravens and Bills.

As the Vikings’ head coach, Frazier led them to a record of 21-32-1 (39.8 percent), which includes one playoff appearance.