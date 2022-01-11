Bears Request Interview With Colts DC Matt Eberflus

Tom Pelissero reports the Chicago Bears are requesting an interview with Colts DC Matt Eberflus for their head coaching position.

Chicago now has seven interview requests out.

Head Coach Interviews:

Bills DC Leslie Frazier (Requested)

(Requested) Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson

Bills OC Brian Daboll (Requested)

(Requested) Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich (Requested)

(Requested) Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Requested)

(Requested) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Requested)

(Requested) Colts DC Matt Eberflus (Requested)

Eberflus, 51, began coaching in the collegiate ranks where he spent 17 seasons before taking over as the Browns linebackers coach.

The Cowboys later hired him to coach their linebackers in 2011 and he eventually added passing game coordinator to his title in 2016.

Eberflus agreed to join Josh McDaniels’ staff with the Colts before McDaniels backed out last year. The Colts elected to hold onto Eberflus, even though McDaniels decided not to take the job.

In 2021, Eberflus’ defense ranked No. 16 in yards allowed, No. 9 in points allowed, No. 10 in rushing yards allowed and No. 19 in passing yards allowed.