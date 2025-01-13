Bears Request To Interview Packers OC Adam Stenavich For HC Position

The Chicago Bears have requested to interview Packers OC Adam Stenavich for their vacant head coaching position, according to Adam Schefter.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Bears’ coaching search so far:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested)

(Requested) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cardinals OC Drew Petzing (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Requested)

(Requested) Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy (Denied)

(Denied) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested)

(Requested) Former Stanford HC David Shaw (Requested)

(Requested) Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

(Requested) Former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Requested)

(Requested) Former Panthers & Commanders HC Ron Rivera (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Iowa State HC Matt Campbell

Broncos DC Vance Joseph

Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman

Bears interim HC Thomas Brown (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers OL Adam Stenavich (Requested)

Stenavich, 41, is from Wisconsin and played six years in the NFL for a number of teams. He began coaching in 2012 as a graduate assistant at Michigan.

From there, Stenavich worked for Northern Arizona and San Jose State as their OL coach before the 49ers hired him as an assistant in 2017. In 2019, the Packers hired Stenavich as their offensive line coach. From there, the Packers promoted Stenavich to offensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2024, the Packers ranked 5th in total offense, 12th in passing yards and 5th in rushing yards.