Bears Requested To Interview David Shaw For Vacant HC Position

The Chicago Bears have requested to interview former Stanford HC David Shaw for their vacant head coaching position, according to Ian Rapoport.

Shaw has drawn interest from the Saints this offseason as well for their vacant head coaching position as well.

The full list of candidates included in the Bears’ coaching search include:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested)

(Requested) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested)

(Requested) Broncos DC Vance Joseph

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Requested)

(Requested) Cardinals OC Drew Petzing (Requested)

(Requested) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Requested)

(Requested) Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy (Requested)

(Requested) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested)

(Requested) Former Stanford HC David Shaw (Requested)

Shaw, 52, played wide receiver at Stanford from 1991 to 1994, then got his coaching start at Western Washington in 1995. In 1997, the Eagles hired him for his first NFL coaching job in a quality control role. He also spent time with the Raiders and Ravens as an assistant coach until 2005.

In 2007, Shaw returned to Stanford as the offensive coordinator. He was promoted to head coach in 2011 and held that position until stepping away last year. Over 12 seasons, Shaw recorded a 96-54 regular-season record and is 5-3 in bowl games.