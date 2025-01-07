Bears Requesting Interview With Bills OC Joe Brady

According to Adam Schefter, the Bears have requested an interview with Bills OC Joe Brady for their head coaching vacancy.

Here’s the list of candidates connected to Chicago so far:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested)

(Requested) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested)

(Requested) Broncos DC Vance Joseph

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Requested)

(Requested) Cardinals OC Drew Petzing (Requested)

(Requested) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Requested)

(Requested) Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy (Requested)

(Requested) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested)

(Requested) Former Stanford HC David Shaw (Requested)

(Requested) Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

Brady, 35, began his coaching career in 2013 at William & Mary as their linebackers coach. He later became a graduate assistant at Penn State and spent two years with the Saints as an offensive assistant.

LSU hired Brady as their passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach for the 2019 season. He left after one year to become the Panthers offensive coordinator but was fired before the end of his second season. The Bills hired him as a QB coach in 2022 and was promoted to offensive coordinator when Ken Dorsey was shown the door last November.

In 2024, the Bills’ offense ranked No. 10 in total yards, No. 2 in points scored, No. 9 in rushing yards and No. 9 in passing yards.